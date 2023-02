Sports betting handle in Tennessee was $410.8m in January, which represented a 6 per cent year-on-year increase.

January’s margin was 10.1 per cent, 0.7 percentage points higher than the previous year, and gave a 14 per cent rise in gross win to $41.4m.

After permitted deductions, the adjusted gross win for the month was $36.4m and was 25 per cent higher than 2022.

The privilege tax collected in January amounted to $7.3m and took total tax since launch [...]