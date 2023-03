Nevada’s gambling sector reported total revenue of $1.27bn in January, an increase of 18 per cent on the same month last year.

In a good start to 2023, slot machine revenue increased by 16 per cent to $847.5m. The multi denomination category of slots saw a 28 per cent rise in revenue and contributed $459.1m (54 per cent) of the total. The 1 cent machines were the next largest category with revenue of $285.9m, up by [...]