London-listed betting and gaming operator Flutter Entertainment has reported strong results for 2022 as group revenue increased by 27 per cent to £7.69bn, including £2.6bn in revenue from the United States.

Revenue from sports betting grew by 21 per cent year-on-year to £4.79bn, while gaming revenue was up 23 per cent at £2.91bn, with growth outside of the US benefiting from the acquisitions of Sisal and tombola during the year.

“Flutter delivered a strong performance in 2022, [...]