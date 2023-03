New York-listed gaming supplier Light & Wonder has recorded a 17 per cent increase in revenue to $2.51bn for the full 2022 year, buoyed by record performances from its iGaming and SciPlay divisions.

The company benefited from a strong finish to the year as Q4 revenue rose 18 per cent to $681m, with double-digit growth across all business segments.

Q4 and Full Year 2022 Revenue Comparison (US$)

Light & Wonder’s core Gaming segment saw revenue rise 18 per [...]