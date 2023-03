Finland's state-owned gaming operator Veikkaus has reported a 3 per cent fall in gross gaming revenue (GGR) to €1.07bn in 2022, following declines in the lottery and sports betting segments.

The year was the first full year since the start of the coronavirus pandemic when all of Veikkaus’ gaming halls and its two casinos were open throughout the year.

This helped total casino GGR increase by 7 per cent to €346.7m, with slot machine GGR climbing 15 [...]