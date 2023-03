Gambling revenue in Sweden increased by 5 per cent to SEK27.4bn (€2.4bn) in 2022, helped by 6 per cent growth in the commercial iGaming sector.

Commercial iGaming revenue was SEK17.2bn and accounted for 63 per cent of all Swedish gambling revenue in 2022.

The sector’s revenue was up by 5 per cent at SEK4.4bn in the final quarter of the year, marking the best quarterly performance of the year.

Svenska Spel’s revenue from the state lottery and [...]