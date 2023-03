New York-listed gaming supplier AGS has posted a 16 per cent increase in revenue to $81.7m for the final quarter of 2022, marking the company's eighth consecutive quarter of sequential growth.

The year-on-year growth was driven by a 17 per cent rise in fourth quarter revenue to $75.3m from the company’s core Electronic Gaming Machines (EGMs) segment, buoyed by record domestic EGM gaming operations revenue.

Global EGM sales topped 1,000 units for the second consecutive quarter and [...]