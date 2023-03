New York-listed sports data and technology provider Genius Sports has exceeded its guidance for 2022 as group revenue increased by 30 per cent to $341.0m, with revenue from the United States more than doubling.

The company enjoyed a strong finish to the year as fourth quarter revenue rose 25 per cent year-on-year to $105.3m, with the biggest growth achieved by the Media Technology, Content & Services division once again.

Revenue from the division increased by 50 per [...]