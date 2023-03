Indiana’s sports wagers fell by 13 per cent to $356.2m in February, ending a run of four consecutive months with handle above $400m.

Wagering on both basketball and American football were lower year-on-year, with Basketball wagers down by 18 per cent at $166.0m and American football wagers 32 per cent lower at $20.6m. Parlay bets amounted to $99.6m, a fall of 2 per cent versus a year ago.

The online channel accounted for 94 per cent of [...]