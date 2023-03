Sports wagers in Iowa fell by 10 per cent in February to $193.9m, and was below $200m for the first time since last August.

Wagers in both the online and retail sectors declined in February, with online betting down by 10 per cent at $176.2m, whilst retail betting was 15 per cent lower at $17.7m.

Total monthly gross win, however, was 38 per cent higher at $11.9m. The online betting margin was 7.1 per cent (February 2022: [...]