Mobile sports wagers in New York fell by 4 per cent in February to $1.47bn, dropping below the $1.5bn mark for the first time since September.

The two markets leaders, FanDuel ($591.1m) and DraftKings ($491.3m), both increased their handle versus a year ago, by 4 per cent and 27 per cent respectively. But their performance could not offset the handle decline of some other operators in February.

There was a 40 per cent decline in Caesars’ monthly [...]