The Montana Lottery has reported sports handle of $4.4m in February, a 20 per cent increase on the same month last year.

Basketball contributed 63 per cent of monthly handle, followed by American football at 15 per cent and ice hockey at 9 per cent.

February’s betting margin was 6.6 percentage points lower than 2022 at 12.8 per cent.

This resulted in monthly gross win falling by 21 per cent year-on-year to $560,668, with Super Bowl LVII [...]