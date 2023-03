Massachusetts’ three casinos generated land-based gambling revenue of $100.1m in February, including the first full month of contributions from retail sports wagering.

Land-based gaming revenue increased by 17 per cent year-on-year to $98.0m, with $62.7m derived from slot machines and $35.3m from table gaming.

All three casinos posted year-on-year growth in gaming revenue. Wynn’s Encore Boston Harbor grew revenue by 15 per cent to $62.7m and was the market leader.

MGM Springfield’s revenue was 17 per cent [...]