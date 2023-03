Delaware iGaming wagers grew by 55 per cent in February to $38.0m, as wagers from table games nearly tripled compared to the same month last year.

Table gaming turnover rose to $15.0m in the month (February 2022: $5.1m), with video lottery turnover 19 per cent higher at $23.0m.

Total net revenue from iGaming was up by 33 per cent to $1.1m in February, with the majority ($800,562) coming from video lottery. Table gaming revenue was 170 per [...]