Pennsylvania’s licensed betting and gaming operators enjoyed another strong month as revenue from all forms of gambling increased by 22 per cent to $456.8m in February.

The year-on-year growth was driven by strong performances from the sports betting and iGaming sectors, while retail slots and tables revenue also grew compared to the same period last year.

Pennsylvania Gambling Market: February 2023 (US$)

Within iGaming, online slot revenue increased by 36 per cent versus a year ago at $92.8m, [...]