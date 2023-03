Total handle from sports betting and iGaming in Connecticut grew to $1.08 billion in February, marking the sixth consecutive month of handle above $1 billion.

iGaming wagering increased by 20 per cent year-on-year to $945.4m and online sports betting turnover was 18 per cent higher at $128.2m. Retail sports wagers amounted to $8.3m, an increase of 21 per cent on February 2022.

Connecticut Sports Betting & iGaming Market: February 2023 (US$)

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribe and partner DraftKings [...]