Portugal's regulated online gambling market grew by 30 per cent to €658.6 million in 2022, with the final quarter of the year setting a new revenue record of €195.3 million.

Sports betting handle in in the fourth quarter was 22 per cent higher at €458.7 million and took the total for the year to €1.48 billion, an increase of 6 per cent. Football accounted for 74 per cent of Q4 turnover and tennis 8 per cent.

The [...]