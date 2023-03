Sports handle at Arkansas’ three casinos rose five-fold year-on-year in February to $29.5m, although it was below $30m for the first time since October.

Mobile sportsbooks contributed the bulk of the total in February with wagers of $24.9m, which was 5 per cent down on January and ended a six-month run of month-on-month growth. Mobile betting wasn't available in the state in February 2022.

Saracen Casino Resort remained market leader with mobile wagers of $15.8m, which was [...]