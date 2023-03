Total wagers in South Dakota increased by 2 per cent to $109.7 million in February, with all three sectors achieving year-on-year growth.

Slot machine handle was 2 per cent higher at $102.1 million. There were 1,979 '1 cent' machines in operation and they contributed $79.6 million (78 per cent) of handle. A further $8.9 million (9 per cent) was generated by 206 '$1' machines.

Table game wagers were up by 3 per cent in February to $6.9 [...]