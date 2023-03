Total gambling revenue in Nevada was 11 per cent up in February at $1.24 billion, with slot machine revenue above $800 million for the 12th month in a row.

Slot machine revenue grew by 8 per cent year-on-year to $822.8 million, but only the multi denomination category of machines showed an increase and was up by 21 per cent to $456.6 million.

The 1 cent machines were the next largest category by revenue at $265.4 million, [...]