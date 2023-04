New York-listed gaming operator and supplier GAN has initiated a strategic review to maximise shareholder value after posting a net loss of $197.5 million for the full 2022 year.

Full year revenue increased by 14 per cent to $141.5 million, buoyed by a 21 per cent increase in revenue to $36.9 million during the final quarter of the year.

The year-on-year growth was driven by a 26 per cent rise in B2B revenue to $14.1 million following [...]