London-listed gaming supplier Gaming Realms has posted a 27 per cent increase in revenue to £18.7 million for 2022, benefiting from the launch of its content in six new markets during the year.

Licensing revenue grew by 35 per cent to £14.9 million, as revenue from North America soared by 112 per cent to £6.4 million, bolstered by new launches in Ontario, Quebec and Connecticut. The supplier’s games also went live in Spain, Denmark and Belgium [...]