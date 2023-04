Virginia’s sports wagers grew by 8 per cent to $433.8 million in February, but was below $500 million for the first time since September of last year.

Online sports betting was up by 7 per cent year-on-year at $430.3 million, whilst retail betting at Virginia’s two casinos amounted to $3.6 million.

February’s betting total included $32.3 million wagered on Super Bowl LVII.

Virginia sports handle: February 2023 (US$)

Monthly gross win was 45 per cent higher at $39.8 [...]