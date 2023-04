Ohio's licensed sportsbooks generated total sports wagers of $638.8 million in February, the state’s second month of regulated sports betting.

Ohio had recorded more than $1 billion in online wagers in the opening month of January, but online handle dropped to $621.1 million in February, as the NFL season concluded and promotional bets were reduced from $320.0 million to $59.1 million.

Retail betting was $17.7 million, down by 23 per cent from the previous month.

Ohio Online [...]