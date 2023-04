Wyoming's sports wagers rose by 13 per cent to $11.6 million in February, although it was the lowest monthly total since September 2022.

February’s gross win was 53 per cent higher at $1.1 million because the monthly margin improved by 2.5 percentage points to 9.0 per cent.

After deductions, the adjusted taxable revenue almost trebled to $560,865 (2022: $188,236) and gave a monthly tax payment of $54,295.

DraftKings has accounted for 59 per cent of all wagers since [...]