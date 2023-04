The Montana Lottery reported sports handle of $5.8 million in March, which was a year-on-year increase of 45 per cent.

March’s betting performance took Montana's total handle for the first quarter of 2023 to $17.3 million, an increase of 36 per cent on 2022.

Basketball accounted for 79 per cent of Montana’s wagers in March, followed by hockey at 8 per cent and MMA at 3 per cent.

The win margin in March was 16 per cent (2022: [...]