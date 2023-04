Kansas’s sports betting handle climbed to $206.3 million in March, marking the state’s best monthly performance since launch in September 2022.

The online betting sector had its highest handle in March at $197.0 million, but still cannot seem able to break through the $200 million mark. Retail betting contributed handle of $9.3 million.

DraftKings was the clear market leader with turnover of $82.7 million, which was 40 per cent of the total. FanDuel had a 31 per [...]