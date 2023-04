Wyoming’s sports wagering reached $40.7 million in the first quarter of 2023, after March recorded a 16 per cent increase in handle to $14.8 million.

Gross win in March increased by 67 per cent to $1.8 million at a margin of 12.4 per cent, giving a quarterly total of $4.5 million, which was a 55 per cent increase on Q1 2022.

After adjustments, the monthly taxable revenue was up fourfold to $1.3 million (2022: $324,149) and resulted [...]