iGaming revenue in New Jersey rose by 18 per cent in March to a new monthly record of $165.7 million and drove total gambling revenue in the Garden State to $487.4 million.

All sectors of New Jersey’s gambling market recorded year-on-year growth in March. Land-based casino revenue was up by 6 per cent to $228.6 million, whilst internet sports betting grew by 43 per cent to $87.4 million and retail betting was 7 per cent higher [...]