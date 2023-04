New Hampshire reported record sports wagers in March, with handle rising by 31 per cent to $103.4 million.

Mobile betting grew by 55 per cent in March to $93.4 million and more than compensated for a 46 per cent drop in retail betting, which was down to $10.0 million.

But the mobile margin fell by 5 percentage points to 3.0 per cent in March and gross win fell by 43 per cent to $2.8 million.

By contrast, [...]