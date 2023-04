West Virginia’s iGaming and betting handle rose by 43 per cent to $497.3 million in March, and earned total revenue of $21.2 million.

iGaming turnover was up by 56 per cent to $446.0 million in the five weeks ended 1 April and compensated for a 17 per cent drop in sports betting to $51.3 million. Mobile betting handle was $45.6 million and retail betting was $5.8 million

The Greenbrier Resort had total iGaming and betting wagers of [...]