Revenue from Nevada’s gambling sector fell by 3 per cent to $1.31 billion in March, although it was up against a 20-month high in its previous year comparison.

Nevada’s slot machine revenue was at its highest level in the last five years at $906.5 million, despite being less than 1 per cent higher year-on-year. There were 66,226 multi-denomination slot machines installed during the month and their revenue was up by 15 per cent to $510.5 million, [...]