New York-listed casino operator Boyd Gaming has posted a 12 per cent increase in revenue to $964.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, with revenue from Online operations more than doubling during the period.

Boyd provided a breakdown of its online activities for the first time in the first quarter results, having previously reported results under the Midwest & South segment.

Online revenue soared by 123 per cent to $122.9 million in the first quarter, reflecting [...]