Rhode Island sports betting handle dropped by 9 per cent to $41.5 million in March, with a rise in online betting unable to make up for retail falls.

Online betting increased by 11 per cent to $30.0 million, but retail betting at the Twin River and Tiverton Casinos fell by 38 per cent to $11.5 million. The split of wagers between online retail betting in March was 72:28.

Rhode Island sports betting: March 2023 (US$)

Despite the fall [...]