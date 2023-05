PointsBet has reported a 39 per cent increase in net win to a record AUD$106.6 million for the financial third quarter ended 31 March, with net win from North America more than doubling during the period.

Sports betting handle grew by 4 per cent year-on-year to $1.45 billion, with US handle remaining at the same level as last year at $819.2 million. Canada contributed handle of $50.9 million, down 37 per cent compared to a year [...]