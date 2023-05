Virginia's sports handle rose by 9 per cent to $511.6 million in March and took the first quarter total to $1.46 billion.

Internet sports wagers grew by 8 per cent to $507.0 million in the month, accounting for 99 per cent of the total. Retail wagers from Virginia’s two casinos amounted to $4.6 million.

Monthly gross win was up by 64 per cent to $55.3 million, at a margin of 10.8 per cent (2022: 7.2 per cent). [...]