New York-listed real estate investment trust VICI Properties has seen revenue more than double to $877.6 million during the first quarter of 2023.

Revenue increased by 111 per cent year-on-year, primarily as a result of the acquisitions of MGM Growth Properties in April 2022, the land and real estate assets of Venetian Resort Las Vegas in February 2022, and the remaining 49.9 per cent interest in MGM Grand/Mandalay Bay joint venture in January 2023.

Revenue for the [...]