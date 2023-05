Colorado’s sports wagers fell by 2 per cent to $494.4 million in March and gave first quarter handle of $1.47 billion.

Monthly online betting turnover in Colorado was down by 2 per cent to $489.9 million, whilst retail betting dropped by 17 per cent to $4.5 million. Total handle has experienced year-on-year falls in each of the first three months of 2023.

Wagering on professional and college basketball accounted for 58 per cent of handle, with wagers [...]