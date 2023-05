DraftKings has said that full year revenue should surpass $3.1 billion in 2023 following an 84 per cent increase in revenue to $770 million during the first quarter.

The Q1 revenue growth was driven by a 39 per cent rise in monthly unique payers (MUPs) to 2.8 million, with average revenue per MUP climbing 35 per cent to $92.

“DraftKings’ first quarter performance - 84 per cent year-over-year revenue growth and share gains underpinned by a relentless [...]