Iowa sports handle fell by 3 per cent to $172.6 million in April, the state’s lowest monthly total since August 2022.

Online sports betting fell by 2 per cent to $157.5 million and accounted for 91 per cent of Iowa’s monthly handle. Retail betting dropped by 6 per cent to $15.1 million.

Overall gross win, however, increased by 14 per cent to $14.1 million as gross win from online channels climbed 16 per cent to $13.4 million, [...]