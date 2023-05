Toronto-listed gaming supplier Bragg Gaming has posted record results for the first quarter of 2023 as revenue increased by 18 per cent to €22.9 million.

Continuing its solid growth momentum since Q3 2021, the Q1 growth was mainly organic through Bragg’s existing customer base, the onboarding of new customers in various jurisdictions, and the performance of its proprietary Wild Streak studio and Spin’s existing United States customer base.

The revenue growth was mainly derived from the games [...]