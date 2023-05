Sports data technology provider Sportradar Group has reported a 24 per cent increase in revenue to €207.6 million for the first quarter of 2023, buoyed by continued growth in the United States.

Revenue from the RoW Betting segment increased by 25 per cent to €108.5 million during Q1, driven primarily by increased sales of higher value-add offerings including Managed Betting Services (MBS), which increased 40 per cent to €37.1 million, as well as Live Odds services, [...]