Toronto-listed lottery supplier Pollard Banknote has reported a 9 per cent increase in revenue to CAD$124.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, buoyed by record results from its North American-facing iLottery operations.

The year-on-year growth was attributed to higher sales of ancillary lottery products and services, while eGaming systems revenue also grew, largely due to a higher number of machines placed at bars, bingo halls and fraternal organisations.

The higher average selling price of charitable games [...]