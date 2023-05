Chile’s casino revenue increased by 7 per cent to CLP46.77 billion (€53.1 million) in March and took first quarter revenue to CLP143.02 billion.

There were 618,452 visitors to Chile’s casinos during the month, a 31 per cent improvement versus March 2022.

Quarterly visitor numbers grew by 36 per cent to 2.02 million people (Q1 2022:1.49 million). Dreams’ Monticello casino was the most popular venue with 91,623 visitors in March (15 per cent share).

The Monticello casino [...]