FansUnite Entertainment has reported an 11 per cent fall in revenue to CAD$8.73 million in the first quarter of 2023.

The company’s American Affiliate subsidiary accounted for 83 per cent of revenue in the first quarter at $7.29 million, down from $8.46 million a year ago.

Within iGaming, B2C revenue fell by 8 per cent to $1.05 million, offset by a five-fold increase in B2B revenue to $395,000.

After cost of revenue and operating expenses, the affiliate business [...]