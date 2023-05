Massachusetts recorded sports handle of $579.3 million in April, the second month of online betting in the state.

The six active online sportsbooks generated wagers of $566.2 million in April, with DraftKings the market leader with a 50 per cent share of handle at $283.8 million. FanDuel had handle of $172.6 million for a 31 per cent share, with the two brands together accounting for 81 per cent of handle in April.

Massachusetts online sports betting: April [...]