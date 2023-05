Leading Italian betting and gaming operator Lottomatica has reported a 20 per cent increase in first quarter revenue to €422 million in its maiden results as a publicly-listed company.

Total amounts bet rose by 33 per cent compared to last year to €7.3 billion, of which more than half was derived Online as turnover rose 70 per cent to €3.7 billion following the acquisition of Betflag.

Turnover from Lottomatica’s Gaming Franchise segment was up 5 per cent [...]