Connecticut’s wagering on sports betting and iGaming grew by 28 per cent to $1.12 billion in April, the eighth month in a row with handle above $1 billion.

iGaming wagers were 31 per cent higher year-on-year at $994.2 million and accounted for 89 per cent of the monthly total.

Online sports betting had wagers of $118.3 million, which was an 8 per cent increase and retail betting was up by 19 per cent to $8.3 million.

Total sports [...]