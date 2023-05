Stockholm-listed gaming affiliate Acroud has posted a 33 per cent improvement in revenue to €9.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, as New Depositing Customers (NDCs) nearly tripled compared to a year ago.

The company’s iGaming Affiliation business accounted for 65 per cent of Q1 revenue, up from a 42 per cent share last year, as revenue soared 103 per cent to €6.0 million following the acquisition of Acroud Media in Q4 2022. Excluding this, [...]