New York-listed iGaming affiliate Gambling.com Group has raised its full year guidance after revenue increased by 36 per cent to a record $26.7 million in the first quarter of 2023.

The growth compared to the same period last year was driven by a 33 per cent increase in North American revenue to $14.1 million and the delivery of more than 88,000 new depositing customers during the quarter.

“Our record first quarter 2023 results exceeded internal forecasts and [...]